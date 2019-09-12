8 graduates to receive Viterbo Distinguished Alumni Awards

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Viterbo University will honor eight graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on October 11.

Mary (Fitzpatrick) Marshall, who earned her Master of Arts in Servant Leadership degree in 2014, will be honored with the Spirit of Francis Award. Marshall was the longtime emergency services director for Catholic Charities, working on both a local and national level to aid those in need after disasters as well as responding to the needs of the homeless.

Sandra Hoeser, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Viterbo in 1969, will be honored with the Service to the University Award. Since moving back to the La Crosse area six years ago, Hoeser has been an almost constant volunteer presence at Viterbo events, in addition to being involved in many other volunteer activities in the community.

Viterbo's alumni award tradition, which goes back to 1967, got a new twist this year, with each of the university's three colleges honoring two alumni, one for professional development and one as a rising professional.

The ceremony and receptions will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 11 at D.B. and Marge Reinhart Center, Room 134 on the Viterbo campus.

Those honored this year from the three colleges include the following:

College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership

Professional Development Award: Ann Boland, vice president of IT infrastructure for Ingersoll Rand, class of 1994 (MBA in 2010)

Rising Professional Award: Evan Dreger, marketing manager for the Milwaukee Bucks, class of 2015

College of Education, Engineering, Letters, and Sciences

Professional Development Award: Melissa "Missy" (Glenna) Naylor, physician assistant at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., class of 2008

Rising Professional Award: Jessica Brozek, audit delivery territory manager for North America for NSF International, class of 2009

College of Nursing, Health, and Human Behavior

Professional Development Award: Ana Eugenia Marin, relief program coordinator and social activist in El Salvador, class of 1977

Rising Professional Award: Morgan (Welte) Stidham, lead clinical dietitian at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, Ky., class of 2015

People wishing to attend the ceremony and reception are asked to register by Oct. 3 online here.

