8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer last weekend remains hospitalized for his injuries. Allen C. Kruk, 34, continues to be treated at a local hospital, according to a Police Department spokesperson.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, authorities were called to a home on Ninth Street South for a domestic disturbance complaint. Kruk had an active felony warrant for his arrest, according to a Police Department press release.

Kruk allegedly pulled out a gun before exchanging gunfire with officers. An officer, later identified as Dustin Darling, was hit in the chest area but his ballistic vest protected him, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Kruk was struck multiple times by the officer's return fire. Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital.

Darling was also treated for his injuries but has since been released from a local hospital

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the incident. A full report is expected to be filed with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

