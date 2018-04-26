7 Rivers Alliance to host Workforce Summit to help local employers attract more workers
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Nearly 2,000 workers will need to move into our area each year in order to keep up with local employers' demands.
That's according to the Workforce Innovation for a Strong Economy, or WISE plan.
The plan used interviews, working group sessions, forums, and economic research to determine the future needs of local employers. As a result, researchers found our area will need to attract and retain 1,500 to 2,000 new workers each year for the next decade.
7 Rivers Alliance will host a workforce summit in May to help local employers meet that goal by hiring workers many may look over.
"So we're going to focus on hiring wortkers who are disabled, hiring veterans, and hiring workers who have come through the rehabilitation system,” said 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie.
You can register for the event on the 7 Rivers Alliance website.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'