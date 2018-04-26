7 Rivers Alliance to host Workforce Summit to help local employers attract more workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Nearly 2,000 workers will need to move into our area each year in order to keep up with local employers' demands.

That's according to the Workforce Innovation for a Strong Economy, or WISE plan.

The plan used interviews, working group sessions, forums, and economic research to determine the future needs of local employers. As a result, researchers found our area will need to attract and retain 1,500 to 2,000 new workers each year for the next decade.

7 Rivers Alliance will host a workforce summit in May to help local employers meet that goal by hiring workers many may look over.

"So we're going to focus on hiring wortkers who are disabled, hiring veterans, and hiring workers who have come through the rehabilitation system,” said 7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie.

You can register for the event on the 7 Rivers Alliance website.