6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People in our area are lacing up their running shoes for a local 24-hour run and walk, all in an effort to support families and community members in their fight against lupus.

The Goosebumps 6 and 24 hour walk-run event kicked off on Friday and runs through Saturday. Participants loop around a scenic 2.8 mile trail on the backwaters of the Mississippi River in Goose Island Park.

Organizers say this event plays a big role in the fight against lupus locally.

Race Director, Richard Chrz says, "Everything we do is raised in the idea that allows us to have our mission, and they're giving us our voice. Every year there's a bigger footprint, we're getting asked the better questions, we get to ask better questions, and it's crucial."

This is the 8th annual Goosebumps Run/Walk and all proceeds go directly to the Local Lupus Alliance.

