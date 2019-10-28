5th annual Hixon 50 wraps up on Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It was a brisk morning, but that didn't stop nearly 700 runners across the Midwest from competing in the last day of the Hixon 50 races.

The fifth annual trail race took place at the Human Powered Trails in Upper Hixon Forest.

For some runners, the Hixon 50 is how they finish their season before resting their legs for the winter.

"I love the atmosphere, I love being out here on a crisp fall day, I love being out here with other trail runners and people in our community, and I love finishing the season strong with a win," 5k Master Champion, Thaddeus Peterson said.

This weekend's events included 5k, 10k, 25k, and 50k races.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.