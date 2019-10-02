5G coming to US Cellular customers in Wisconsin
115 cities, including La Crosse, among the first
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - US Cellular customers in our area are getting faster data speeds and better network connections.
Beginning in 2020, La Crosse US Cellular customers will be among the first to access the company's 5G network. This is the first phase of a multi-year network expansion to improve equipment and software.
Cell users with 4G devices will begin to see increased network quality and speed over the first quarter of next year.
US Cellular customers will be notified when 5G is available to them.
