News

50 years later, La Crosse remembers the Apollo 11 moon landing

Where were you during the big step for man kind?

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 11:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:41 PM CDT

50 years later, La Crosse remembers the Apollo 11 moon landing

NASA is gearing up for another moon landing, and it hopes to ensure that the next lunar spacewalk is as safe as possible with a prototype device focused on saving downed astronauts.

50 years later, La Crosse remembers the Apollo 11 moon landing

50 years later, La Crosse remembers the

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - While people all around the nation are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, News 8 talked with folks in La Crosse to hear from those who remember the life-changing day first hand.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars