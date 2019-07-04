44-year-old man found dead in New Lisbon
NEW LISBON, Wis. (WBKT) - The Juneau County Dispatch received a call for a possibly decease 44-year-old male at a New Lisbon residence around 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says the individual was located and found deceased and that there is no danger to the public regarding the incident.
The identity of the male is being withheld until the family is notified, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be done to determine cause of death in the ongoing investigation, says the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and New Lisbon First Responders.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- 44-year-old man found dead in New Lisbon
- Juneau County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Necedah
- GOP sets hearing on bill to keep lottery winners secret
- Minnesota regulators won't appeal ruling on Enbridge project
- Business owners tout proposed trade deal with Mexico, Canada
- Ten-story Ferris wheel debuts in Green Bay
- Trump says officials working on holiday on census dispute
- Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
- Woman charged after 10-month old tests positive for cocaine
- La Crosse Public Library says farewell to it's longtime director