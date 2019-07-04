44-year-old man found dead in New Lisbon

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WBKT) - The Juneau County Dispatch received a call for a possibly decease 44-year-old male at a New Lisbon residence around 10:54 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says the individual was located and found deceased and that there is no danger to the public regarding the incident.

The identity of the male is being withheld until the family is notified, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be done to determine cause of death in the ongoing investigation, says the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Juneau County Medical Examiner's Office and New Lisbon First Responders.

