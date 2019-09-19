400 Apple Pies made for festival this weekend
La Crescent, Minn (WKBT) - Crucifixion School is baking 400 apple pies to prepare for Applefest this weekend.
The ladies are made the dough Wednesday and about 50 volunteers started making pies Thursday at 8:00 am. The volunteers rolled dough, cut and peeled apples, and baked about 200 of the pies.
All the pies are already sold but there will be plenty of apple-based items this weekend in La Crescent for their annual Applefest event.
