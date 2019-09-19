400 Apple pies made ahead of La Crescent's Applefest
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - La Crescent's Applefest started Thursday ahead of a weekend of events.
And what better way to celebrate than with some homemade apple pie.
Volunteers at Crucifixion School in La Crescent once again baked 4-hundred pies.
About 50 volunteers made the crusts in advance and started putting the pies together Thursday morning.
"It's a very nice product for the community, we're helping celebrate Applefest, people enjoy having pies at Applefest to entertain family, friends. It's just a nice apple product," said Crucifixion School Apple Pie Bake chair Rosanne Buehler.
Unfortunately, if you are looking for pies for this year's event, you are out of luck, all pies have already been sold.
