4 teen moms graduate from Hope Academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Four students will graduate today with their high school or GED diplomas from Family & Children's Center's Hope Academy.

Hope Academy is an alternative education program for pregnant and parenting teen moms, where they are able to earn their high school credentials while learning to raise a child.

Hope Academy provides assistance for their students in a smaller classroom where the teacher, social worker and expert childcare providers have more time to work with each student and their child individually. The program provides academics, transportation, child development education, college prep and life skills groups, and a literacy-based childcare component for the children of the students. This model has demonstrated a 100 percent graduation rate, while nationally, the average graduation rate for teen moms is under 40 percent.

Although each student will graduate from their home high schools, all four students did celebrate their graduation together.

