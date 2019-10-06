37th annual Apple Affair has good crowd despite bad weather

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 37th annual Apple Affair was at the Trempealeau County Fairgrounds in Galesville on Saturday.

There was live music and food from the event's opening until it ended at 8 p.m.

One of the event's chairs, Perian Heffner, said the number of vendors has tripled in the last two years, with more than 100 vendors filling four buildings.

There was also a petting zoo, face painting and games for kids.

While the Apple Affair 5K Run-Walk was canceled this year, Heffner said bad weather couldn't stop people from flocking to a key part of the event

"I think everybody kind of rallied. If you look behind me there's a ten-foot apple pie that brings the crowds out every single year," said Heffner.

Heffner said they had 3,500 buttons made for the event, but opened the gates for the entire community to enjoy the event around 4:30 p.m.

