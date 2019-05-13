3 juveniles arrested for alleged school threat in Wisconsin
POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) - Police in Wisconsin have arrested three juveniles for an alleged social media threat against the local school district.
District officials contacted police on Saturday to report a possible school shooting threat in Poynette, about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The Poynette Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff's Department investigated and arrested the three youths on charges of making terroristic threats.
Authorities did not release any other details but did say there is no danger to the community, students or the school.
School officials say they'll have additional staff Monday to offer support to students. They also requested a police presence to provide further reassurance. All scheduled activities will go on as usual.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes
- Get rid of old furniture with La Crosse large item collection
- On Your Side 5/12/19 - Robocall Legislation
- Local health experts say study finds connection between mental and physical health in kids
- La Crosse woman braves the long road to motherhood
Latest News
- Local health experts say study finds connection between mental and physical health in kids
- Dog disease that can be passed to humans confirmed in Iowa
- La Crosse woman braves the long road to motherhood
- Madison set to open a new $13 million public market in 2021
- Legally blind runner overcomes obstacle on the track
- Viroqua firefighter calls fire in himself while switching shifts
- ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes
- Families flood La Crosse to celebrate hundreds of graduating UWL students
- Drugan's honors local mothers for the 49th year.
- Get rid of old furniture with La Crosse large item collection