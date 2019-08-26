3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jackson County
MANCHESTER, Wis. (WKBT) - Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash Sunday night in Jackson County.
Jackson County deputies were called to a crash on I-94 near mile marker 122 at 8:45 p.m. on August 25. Three people were taken to an area hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Assisting the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at the scene were Black river Falls EMS, Black River Falls Fire Department, Tomah Ambulance and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
