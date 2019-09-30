3,700 pounds of recycling collected from Oktoberfest parade route

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A big recycling effort is helping La Crosse's Oktoberfest celebrations to be a little greener this year.

3,700 pounds of recyclables were collect from people watching the Maple Leaf parade on Saturday.

The collection was made possible because of plastic bags were given to parade watchers for part of the parade route.

Thanks to the big collection totals, the program is expected to expand for events in the future.

"We got a lot of feedback from people saying 'why not do it from here to here', but like I said we wanted to start small this year just to see what kind of see what we collected," said Brandon Knudtson, Recycling and Refuse Coordinator, Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling.

Not including Oktoberfest, more than 23,000 pounds of recycling have been collected by Hilltopper at special events including Riverfest this year.

