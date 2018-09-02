2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too

News

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Campbell Police Department held the 2nd annual French Island Is Going to the Dogs 5K run/walk to raise funds for their K-9 program on Saturday.

People of all abilities were encouraged to participate in the event, and so were their dogs.

The event started at 9:00 a.m. at Nelson Park and led to a post-race party at Shenenigans.

Thanks to the over $30,000 raised from last year's event the Campbell police chief says he was able to hire officer Josh Czys and his then-partner of 3 years K-9 officer Tasja.

"K-9 programs cost money. And, unfortunately, I didn't have the money in my operating budget to support the program, so we started a real aggressive fund raising campaign to try to raise the money for the program," said Andrew Gavrilos, the Town of Campbell's police chief.

Chief Gavrilos said he learned the value of K-9 programs from his time working with the La Crosse Police department, and that motivated him to bring one to the Campbell Police Department. He said Tasja provides the department with drug searching, missing persons tracking and handler defending skills. She also helps with community outreach because, according to Chief Gavrilos, people like dogs.

Chief Gavrilos also said maintaining a K-9 officer program takes a lot of money as well. However, he thinks this years event had twice as many people registered compared to last year's event.

