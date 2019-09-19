2019 Oktoberfest parade marshals announced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest is just a week away and we now know who will be leading this year's parades.

Joe Heim is named this year's Maple Leaf Parade Marshal while Scott Skogen will head the Torchlight parade.

Both men are familiar to many in the La Crosse area.

Heim is best known for his involvement in area government and politics.

He has been active in the political scene by conducting political opinion polls for WKBT and the La Crosse Tribune and giving occasional speeches to various civic groups. He is a frequent political commentator/pundit for WKBT, WIZM, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

His earliest memories of Oktoberfest are in 1968, heading down "to the tents" for one or two ......or three cool ones.

Heim recently retired from teaching political science at UW-La Crosse.

Scott Skogen is proud to represent the north side.

He returned to North Presbyterian Church in La Crosse in August 2000, and he has been their pastor for the past 19 years.

He has also coached the Onalaska High School golf team for the last 18 years. He is active in the community where he leads a variety of worship services at different care facilities, community events and the La Crosse County Jail.

Skogen feels the honor is shared with both his family and church family, for making it possible for him to serve the community in so many different ways.

The Torchlight parade is set for Thursday, Sept. 26th at 7:00 p.m. while the Maple Leaf parade kicks off Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10:00 a.m.

