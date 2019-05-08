2 Wisconsin men identified as victims of Illinois explosion
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Officials identified two more victims of a deadly northern Illinois explosion as crews continued searching for a fourth worker whose body hasn't been recovered.
The Lake County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified two of the victims of Friday's blast at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan as 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and 53-year-old Byron H. Biehn of Brighton Township, Wisconsin. The coroner's office says autopsy results for the men were pending toxicology results. Officials previously identified victim 29-year-old Allen Stevens of Salem, Wisconsin.
Also Tuesday crews continued searching the building's wreckage for the body of a fourth worker who also is believed to be dead.
Corner Howard Cooper called the explosion "an awful tragedy of epic proportion."
Waukegan is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago.
