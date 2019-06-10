2 teens killed in car-camper crash in northern Minnesota

News

NASHWAUK, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say two teens are dead after a car collided with a camper in northern Minnesota.

State Patrol officials say the victims were passengers in a car traveling north on Highway 169 that tried to turn left onto Highway 65 North near Nashwauk and collided with a southbound camper on Saturday afternoon.

The boys who died are identified as 13-year-old Trent Salminen of Hibbing and 16-year-old Aiden Patrick Hall, whose hometown was not known.

The 17-year-old boy who was driving the car and a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger both had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old Chisholm man who was driving the camper was not hurt. A 59-year-old woman who was his passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

 

