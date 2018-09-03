2-state effort aimed at freeing mentally challenged woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) - One hurdle has been cleared in the effort to free a mentally challenged woman convicted in the kidnapping and killing of two elderly women.
Attention now turns to Iowa, where she's been imprisoned for more than two decades.
Angel Stewart was convicted of kidnapping in two states because one of the victims abducted in Des Moines was driven to Missouri and killed.
A suburban St. Louis-based advocacy group for women in need of legal assistance, the WILLOW Project, took up Stewart's case. The group says she was abused by the men responsible for the crime, was not directly involved, and went along only out of fear. They also say she has an IQ of around 65.
Missouri recently granted parole. Advocates are preparing a clemency request to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
