News

2 on board small plane unhurt when it goes down in cornfield

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 07:36 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:36 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ MARION, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Linn County.

Deputies were sent to the area Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Marion Airport. They couldn't find the plane.

A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.

Authorities say pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt.
The incident is being investigated.
 

