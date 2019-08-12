2 on board small plane unhurt when it goes down in cornfield

Scott Olson/Getty Images Corn grows on a farm on July 13, 2018, near Amana, Iowa.

​​​​​​​ MARION, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Linn County.

Deputies were sent to the area Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Marion Airport. They couldn't find the plane.

A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.

Authorities say pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt.

The incident is being investigated.



