2 on board small plane unhurt when it goes down in cornfield
MARION, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa's Linn County.
Deputies were sent to the area Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Marion Airport. They couldn't find the plane.
A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.
Authorities say pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt.
The incident is being investigated.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- 8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized
- If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice
- Irishfest celebrations in La Crosse may have broken attendance records
- There's something for everyone during Fun Daze
- Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history
- Nearly $1.5 million project helping local church serve community
- Curtis Bolton, Allen Lazard look to impress during Packers training camp
- Sheriff's Office to use social media to deter OWI arrests
- Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens
- Minor, Rangers edge Brewers 1-0