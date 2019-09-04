News

2 more tenants confirmed in Onalaska development

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 04:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:47 AM CDT

Two additional tenants have signed lease agreements for the new development on Highway 16 in Onalaska, according to MBA Architects of Holmen.

AT&T and Shopko Optical will join Noodles & Company in the new development.

One more retail space is available to completely fill the retail center.

The retail center is tentatively set to open in early 2020, according to MBA Architects.

*This story has been updated with the correct company name for one of the new tenants, Shopko Optical.

 

