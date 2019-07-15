2 injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people were injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in the town of Harmony.

Theodore R. Space, 58, and his passenger, Christine M. Olson, 58, both of Onalaska, were ejected from a motorcycle after losing control on loose pavement and skidding off the roadway yesterday.

Space and Olson were not wearing helmets and were transported to an area hospital, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting the sheriff's office were the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.