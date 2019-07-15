News

2 injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 02:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

GENOA, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people were injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in the town of Harmony.

Theodore R. Space, 58, and his passenger, Christine M. Olson, 58, both of Onalaska, were ejected from a motorcycle after losing control on loose pavement and skidding off the roadway yesterday.

Space and Olson were not wearing helmets and were transported to an area hospital, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting the sheriff's office were the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

