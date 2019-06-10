1st Battalion, 128th Infantry deploying to Afghanistan
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - About 400 Wisconsin National Guard members from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry will be deployed to Afghanistan.
Soldiers from the unit, based in Eau Claire, will mobilize this summer. They will provide security for coalition forces in Afghanistan. The unit includes companies from Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, Arcadia, Onalaska, River Falls and Abbotsford.
The 128th Infantry has previously served in Iraq in 2004-2006 and 2009-2010.
Another Red Arrow infantry battalion, the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry, was the first to deploy to Afghanistan. The unit with its 400 members, arrived this spring.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters celebrate 100 years
- Students unhappy with paid parking pilot program near Western Technical College
- Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open as dairy prices continue to fall
- 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry deploying to Afghanistan
- Summer meals available at Northern Hills Elementary in Onalaska
Latest News
- Person survives after falling from Grandad Bluff
- Wisconsin celebrating 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment
- Students unhappy with paid parking pilot program near Western Technical College
- Proposed Wisconsin city ordinance to fine parents of bullies
- Iowa man continues running the names of those battling cancer in honor of his late son
- 1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon
- Holmen Legion wins extra inning game against Viroqua
- Wisconsin farmers fight to stay open despite wet spring
- Spots still open for Summer Camps at UW-La Crosse
- Summer meals available at Northern Hills Elementary in Onalaska