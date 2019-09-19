17th annual Top Notch Teacher Banquet
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Teachers in our area were being honored for their excellence on Wednesday at the 17th annual Top Notch Teacher Banquet.
Each of the educators recognized through News 8's 'Top Notch Teacher' segment in the last year, were celebrated by the community.
To view the stories about Top Notch Teachers in our area, or to nominate an outstanding teacher visit our homepage and click on the Education tab.
