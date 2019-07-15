17th annual Storyfest to bring art of communication to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An upcoming festival in La Crosse will celebrate the art of Storytelling.
The 17th annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival starts Friday.
The event brings together performers from around the country.
It is the only storytelling festival in Wisconsin.
Organizers say it honors a traditional form of communication that allows for a personal connection.
"People have been telling stories since the beginning of human communication and sometimes we forget that in our world of electronics," said Terry Visger, Co-Chair, La Crosse Storytelling Festival.
The Festival takes place at the Pump House in downtown La Crosse.
Information is available on the festival's website.
