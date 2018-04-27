17-year-old dies in southwestern Wisconsin cliff fall
FENNIMORE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old Fennimore High School student has died in a fall from the top of a cliff at a popular hiking spot in southwestern Wisconsin.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday that Aydin Mischel had climbed to the top of Castle Rock when he slipped and fell about 150 feet Thursday evening.
His friends immediately called 911 and tried to provide first aid, but emergency responders were unable to revive him.
Mischel was a junior at Fennimore High School, where counselors were made available for students, staff and families Friday.
