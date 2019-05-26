14-year-old girl dies after canoeing accident at Rock County park according to DOT
JANESVILLE, WIs. (WKBT) - According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a state trooper overheard a call on dispatch at 2:50 p.m. Saturday about canoers who had fallen in the water at Murwin Park, which is about 20 minutes outside of Janesville.
The trooper went to the park and found the girl's brother calling for help and trying to free her from being trapped under a capsized canoe and a submerged log, according to the release.
The release says the trooper swam out to help them, and once more help arrived she was brought to shore where responders started lifesaving measures.
She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the release.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin DNR, and fire departments from Edgerton, Milton, and Janesville assisted at the scene.
