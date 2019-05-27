13-year-old struck by gunfire in her Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 13-year-old girl has been struck by a gunshot in her Milwaukee home that police say was fired from outside the house.
Authorities say individuals in vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a bullet entered the teen's bedroom and grazed her Sunday about 10:30 p.m. She was treated at a hospital and was expected to be OK.
The girl is the third teenage victim of gun violence in Milwaukee over the Memorial Day weekend.
