13 vehicles involved in series of crashes near Janesville

Janesville, Wis. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a statement saying there had been a series of crashes near Janesville that involved 13 vehicles and six injuries.

The statement says the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Janesville Police Department were called to a multivehicle crash on the northbound side of I-39 near Palmer Drive at 1:37 p.m. Friday. Investigation revealed that the 13 vehicles were part of four separate crashed that happened within a short period of time, according to the statement.

The DOT says six tow trucks were called to the crash, which almost completely blocked I-39, with traffic able to pass by on the right shoulder.

Six patients were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

The DOT says vehicles following too closely was the main reason for the crashes.

Janesville Fire and Emergency Medical Services assisted with the crashes.

