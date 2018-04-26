10 taken to hospital in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Ten people were taken to the hospital after fire broke out at an apartment complex in Green Bay.
WLUK-TV reports most of the 10 suffered smoke inhalation in the fire that started shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Assistant Fire Chief Rob Goplin says there were working smoke detectors in the building and that they likely saved some lives.
The seven-unit building has extensive damage throughout the structure.
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com
