1 track open following Grant County derailment
GLEN HAVEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One track is back in service with the second track expected to open today.
According to BNSF representative Amy McBeth, the first track returned to service overnight and train traffic has operated on it. McBeth expects the second track to return to service today as well.
Heavy rain and flash flooding in the area Monday caused nine empty cars to derail near Glen Haven, including one that plunged into the nearby Mississippi River.
