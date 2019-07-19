1 person is dead, 1 injured in Jackson County crash

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is dead and another is injured as a result of a single vehicle crash on County Road X in Jackson County.

Jackson County Deputies responded to a 911 call Friday morning from a caller reporting a pickup truck found flipped over in a field. Authorities located one person that was ejected from the truck. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person at the scene needed medical treatment and was transported to a local hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The names of the people involved are being withheld at this time.

