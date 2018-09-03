1 killed, 1 injured in Oneida County ATV crash
STELLA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured in an ATV accident in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the ATV operator, 50-year-old Piotr Tomaszewski, died Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash injured a passenger, 56-year-old Maciej Turek.
The sheriff's office says the two men are from Illinois. No further information was released.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
- Prison officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmates
- Some homeowners may have flooding damage covered by insurance
- La Farge Woman loses everything from flooding
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
- La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
- Move-in day at Western brings new students to their new homes
- 2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too
- In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team
- Local artist celebrates his 90th birthday giving back to the area he helped shape