'Your Mental Health Matters' week at Cashton School District

CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) - Mental Health is a focus for students this week at a local school district.

The Cashton School District is holding a program called Your Mental Health Matters.

The program comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, which was first recognized in the United States in 1949.

Students learn how proper nutrition, exercise and kindness towards themselves and others can make a difference in their mental health.

One Cashton student says it is easy to see how the week's activities are helping.

"It just brings us all together, especially at lunch, you can go to the different activities and meet other people. Even though we do go to the same school, we don't see everyone all the time," said Paige Hoeft, Cashton High School Freshman.

Your Mental Health Matters week events will continue through Friday.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.