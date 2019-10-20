'Tip-a-Cop' fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin

The Special Olympics Wisconsin oath.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members have the chance to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Local police officers will be helping serve food for the 'Tip-A-Cop' event at Texas Roadhouse near Valley View Mall Monday from 4 to 10 in the evening.

All donations and 10 percent of sales will be donated to Special Olympics Wisconsin.

