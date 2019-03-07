'Suits for Success' helps students, community get access to professional clothing
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Dressing for a new career is the focus of a clothing distribution event in our area.
Western Technical College hosted their annual 'Suits for Success' event Wednesday.
Students and community members were able to get gently-used professional clothing.
The items were donated by community members.
Drive organizers say they are excited to help job candidates succeed.
"It's all just for if you want to you want to put on that really good first impression to your possible future employer, like I said, college students don't really have a lot of money to afford a nice new suit, but they want to go to the interview for the job of their dreams, if that opportunity presents itself," said Tyler Kenworthy, project lead for Suits for Success.
Professional head shots were also offered, along with resume reviews.
