'Slicing of the Golden Brat' brings Oktoberfest spirit, donations to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Slicing of the Golden Brat helped kickoff Oktoberfest's Friday morning.

The annual event was held at American Legion Post 52 in La Crosse.

The 80 pound brat was sliced and served as a fundraiser to support veterans programs.

It's one of the many Oktoberfest traditions this year's royal family is enjoying.

"We started at 6 a.m. at Sloopy's and it's been, you know what's happening? Every minute gets better. I became Mrs. Oktoberfest Tuesday evening I was introduced and it has been a whirlwind but it just keeps getting better and better," said 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott.

This was the 9th year of the Golden Brat fundraiser at Post 52.

