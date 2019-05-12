'Shelter in place' as authorities respond to hazmat situation in Crawford county

BOSCOBEL, WIS. - Update: The highway has since been reopened.

Residents near Boscobel should close all vents or windows and turn off any air systems because of a hazmat situation.

Two anhydrous tanks in a field near U.S. Highway 61 were leaking but have since been contained, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department.

Courtesy of the Crawford County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Authorities closed the road from Marietta Valley Road to Boscobel Bridge. The road is now open.

Residents should remain inside if you live near the area, but do not need to evacuate at this time.

