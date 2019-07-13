'Sara Style' Summer Showdown helps promote healthy lifestyles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A local summer competition is encouraging kids to use teamwork and maintain healthy lifestyles.

The annual Summer Showdown kicked off Friday at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

The event has a "Sara Style" theme this year as the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation is the event sponsor.

Sara was killed in her apartment in 2012 in a random act of violence. The foundation in her name works to educate kids about violence prevention and awareness.

The showdown is a club-wide competition where kids compete in a variety of events such as sprints, relays, and tug of war.

Area law enforcement were also at the event, competing alongside the kids.

"We will have about 300 kids here all representing different areas of the greater La Crosse area. So we have our south side which dresses in blue, our north side which dresses in red, and our West Salem Brenengen Club which dresses in orange," said Teigen Haye of the Boys and Girls Club.

Sara Hougom's mom, Sherry, was at the event and spoke about the dangers of youth and drug violence.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.