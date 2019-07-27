'Putts Fore Paws' raises funding for the Trempealeau County Human Society

TREMPEALEAU, Wisc. (WKBT) - It's a golf outing not just for people, but for pups too.

Golfers were swinging for more than just prizes in the first ever Putts Fore Paws Scramble on Friday.

The Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club and Humane Society teamed up to raise funds for animals in need. The 18-hole competition included a brat cookout, raffle prizes, and free drinks.

Organizers say this is a great way to raise money since the Trempealeau County Humane society doesn't receive state, local, or federal funding.

Because of the success of the first Putts fore Paws, the Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club plans to host the fundraiser again next year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.