'Patriot North' disaster training continues at Fort McCoy, Volk Field

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) - The Patriot North exercise is continuing at Volk Field and Fort McCoy in our area.

Civilian emergency responders are training with the military, so they're prepared to work together in case a major natural disaster hits.

Tuesday, crews trained with a military plane and helicopter.

Hundreds of people from more than 20 states are participating.

Effective communications is key in a disaster and in training.

"We're able to share with them and find out what they're doing, we have a great partnership with the National Guard, that we'll be learning their skills. But there is other agencies that are here so that during a real exercise we don't duplicate ever," said John Gantner, Incident Commander, Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center.

Patriot North training continues through Thursday.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.