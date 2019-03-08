Perspective on International Women's Day: "Our boots are every bit as dirty as yours"

Friday is International Women's Day, a day set aside to recognize the contributions of women to our society. There are events planned around the world, including in our area.

At the People's Food Co-op in La Crosse, the International Women's Day celebration focuses on local women in the agricultural industry.

"As the public's interest in local, fresh foods has grown, I think that is cracking open markets and opportunities for women to live their dreams and become farmers," says Linda Riddle, Member Services Manager of the food co-op, "that's what we're going to hear about."

Panelists include a long-time goat farmer, organic fruit and vegetable farmers, representatives of our local indigenous communities, and a maple syrup producer.

Bree Breckel is co-founder of B&E's Trees, doing the work she says generations of women have done before her.

"I think there's a misconception that women are new to farming," says Breckel. "The work that my grandmother and great-grandmother did generations back WAS farming, but they were called 'farmer's wives.'"

Breckel says solutions to the economic and environmental challenges facing agriculture today could come from people whose voices previously might not have been heard.

"Bit by bit, taking a more active, hands-on role, and hopefully getting some recognition," says Breckel. "We're doing the work, guys. We're not just farmers wives. Our boots are every bit as dirty as yours.

The International Women's Day Celebration event at the People's Food Co-op is set for Friday, March 8th starting at 6 p.m., with the panel presentation scheduled to begin at 6:30. It's being held at Hackberry's Bistro, in the upstairs of the facility. The event is free and open to the public. Donations to the Land Stewardship Project will be accepted.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.