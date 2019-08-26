'Nature's Backyard' sculpture being installed in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Communities throughout our area find ways to celebrate our connection with the environment we live in.
Monday, crews started putting up a new sculpture celebrating Onalaska's place along the Mississippi River.
The sculpture, titled 'Nature's Backyard', is being installed at the Great River Landing near downtown Onalaska.
The 15-foot tall sculpture is made of glass and bronze.
For the donors who helped the project become reality, seeing the sculpture installed is exciting.
"We've had so many generous donators that have shown up and this has been all privately funded through no tax payer dollars and as you can hear, the crane is working so it's finally happening," said Joyce Diveley, Onalaska Sculpture Project chair.
A dedication ceremony for the sculpture will be held September 24th at the Great River Landing.
