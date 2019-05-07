News

'Moving Wall' honoring Vietnam War installed at Holmen High School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Set up is underway for a moving memorial honoring veterans.

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is being temporarily placed in front of  Holmen High School.

The moving memorial contains the names of service members declared dead in the 1970s conflict.

More than 58,000 names were etched in the memorial.

The wall will be open to the public beginning at 9 Wednesday morning and remain open through Saturday.

An opening ceremony will be held Wednesday at 2 in the afternoon.
 

