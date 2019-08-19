'Mission Act' town hall Tuesday in Winona

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Veterans have another chance to learn about the 'MISSION Act' at an upcoming event.

The Tomah VA will host a MISSION Act town hall Tuesday evening.

The MISSION Act, which went into effect in early June allows for more health care options for veterans.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at Winona American Legion Post 9.

