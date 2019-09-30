'Ladies Day Luncheon' helps continue the Oktoberfest festivities in La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 59th annual Oktoberfest celebrations officially wrapped up Sunday in La Crosse.

But Monday's Mrs. Oktoberfest Ladies Day Luncheon is keeping the fest spirit going in the community.

2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott was joined by past Mrs. Oktoberfests and Fest royalty for the lunch.

During the meal, a motivational speaker addressed the crowd about what their legacy is.

New at this year's luncheon, area businesses had informational tables at the event.

"It's just a great chance for women to get together and I love the commeradrie, there's so much excitement going on in that room. I think it's a great thing that they have an event just for women. Almost just for women," said 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott.

About 275 people attended the event.

