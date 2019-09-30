'Ladies Day Luncheon' helps continue the Oktoberfest festivities in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 59th annual Oktoberfest celebrations officially wrapped up Sunday in La Crosse.
But Monday's Mrs. Oktoberfest Ladies Day Luncheon is keeping the fest spirit going in the community.
2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott was joined by past Mrs. Oktoberfests and Fest royalty for the lunch.
During the meal, a motivational speaker addressed the crowd about what their legacy is.
New at this year's luncheon, area businesses had informational tables at the event.
"It's just a great chance for women to get together and I love the commeradrie, there's so much excitement going on in that room. I think it's a great thing that they have an event just for women. Almost just for women," said 2019 Mrs. Oktoberfest Darryle Clott.
About 275 people attended the event.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- UPDATE: Names released in serious Monroe Co. crash
- La Crosse police investigating possible shots fired incident
- UPDATE: Police confirm medical emergency caused man to crash into Nelson Flag & Display
- Kudron sworn-in as new La Crosse police chief
- La Crescent-Hokah football takes 2-year timeout to rebuild program
- Preliminary numbers show breakdown of citations over Oktoberfest weekend
- 'Ladies Day Luncheon' helps continue the Oktoberfest festivities in La Crosse
- 3,700 pounds of recycling collected from Oktoberfest parade route
- Boy, 9, takes wrong turn on 5K race, wins 10K race instead