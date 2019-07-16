News

'Kids Culinary Camp' gives lessons for cooking, life

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:01 PM CDT

'Kids Culinary Camp' gives lessons for cooking, life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Educators are cooking up lessons for students that are out of school for the summer.\

UW-La Crosse's Kids Culinary Academy is teaching kids about how to prepare meals, along with kitchen safety.

The three-day camp for 6th to 8th graders helps to develop math, reading and time management skills.

The Academy comes as part of UW-La Crosse's Summer Day Camp series.

The mutli-day camp gives kids a chance to gain skills they can take out of the kitchen.

"The first day, I think it's sort of the social skills, so they're always really quiet in the morning and then in the afternoon, it starts to be a lot friendlier, but it teaches them kind of things on the fly," said registred dietician Jessica Harke.

The Culinary Academy continues late this week with a two-day baking event.

Details about the camps is available on the U-W La Crosse website.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars