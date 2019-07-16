'Kids Culinary Camp' gives lessons for cooking, life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Educators are cooking up lessons for students that are out of school for the summer.\

UW-La Crosse's Kids Culinary Academy is teaching kids about how to prepare meals, along with kitchen safety.

The three-day camp for 6th to 8th graders helps to develop math, reading and time management skills.

The Academy comes as part of UW-La Crosse's Summer Day Camp series.

The mutli-day camp gives kids a chance to gain skills they can take out of the kitchen.

"The first day, I think it's sort of the social skills, so they're always really quiet in the morning and then in the afternoon, it starts to be a lot friendlier, but it teaches them kind of things on the fly," said registred dietician Jessica Harke.

The Culinary Academy continues late this week with a two-day baking event.

Details about the camps is available on the U-W La Crosse website.



