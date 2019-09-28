'House of Hope' fundraiser supports Habitat for Humanity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Since 1992 Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has built 48 homes and helped house over 350 people in our area.

Now you have a chance to help fund future housing projects throughout the next few months.

The 'House of Hope' fundraiser uses 100 2x4 wood boards, scattered throughout the community. Passers-by can support Habitat for Humanity by signing their name on the board and making a donation.

Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area, Kahya Fox, says a simple dollar can go a long way.

"So in the next couple of weeks local businesses and a variety of different places are going to be hosting these boards. So, you'll see them all over the place," said Fox. "Save your dollars, sign a couple of boards, and help raise funds for homes in our community."

Money raised goes to support housing projects in 2020. Donations will be collected December 2.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.