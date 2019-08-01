News

'First In' celebration Friday for Veterans Memorial Pool in La Crosse

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

'First In' event to be held Friday at Veterans Memorial Pool

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A project that's been years in the making in La Crosse is about to make a splash in our community.

The First In event will be held Friday at noon at the renovated Veterans Memorial Pool.

Ten donors will get to take the first dips into the new pool, which now includes swimming lanes ... recreation and diving areas.

The original pool opened in 1938.

Community members are invited to attend, but only the selected donors will be allowed to hop in the pool.

It's expected to open to the public later this month.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars