'First In' celebration Friday for Veterans Memorial Pool in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A project that's been years in the making in La Crosse is about to make a splash in our community.
The First In event will be held Friday at noon at the renovated Veterans Memorial Pool.
Ten donors will get to take the first dips into the new pool, which now includes swimming lanes ... recreation and diving areas.
The original pool opened in 1938.
Community members are invited to attend, but only the selected donors will be allowed to hop in the pool.
It's expected to open to the public later this month.
